WB Polls: Owaisi To Kick Off Campaign Rally On Feb 25; TMC Says 'proxy Of BJP' Will Lose

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his party will kick off its poll campaign in West Bengal on February 25 with a rally in the minority-dominated Metiabruz area of Kolkata. After putting up a good show in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the AIMIM Chief earlier discussed a possible alliance with Furfura Sharif Cleric Abbas Siddiqui, who had recently floated the Indian Secular Front (ISF). In an attempt to prepare the party for the upcoming Bengal polls, AMIM has already come up with posters and the slogan "Awaz uthaneke waqt aa chuka hain (time has come to raise your voice)''.

READ | Congress Adds Warning To ISF Courtship For Bengal Polls; 'BJP & TMC Communal; Avoid AIMIM'

AIMIM to hold its first rally in polls-bound West Bengal

AIMIM state secretary Zameerul Hasan said, "This will be our party supremo Assaduddin Owaisi's first rally in the state in this poll season. He will kick off our party's poll campaign in the state."

It is important to note here that Metiabruz seat in Kolkata is minority-dominated and it falls in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

READ | Amid Bengal Polls Campaign, Derek O'Brien Slams BJP 'tourist Gang' Over Railway Allocation

Reacting to the rally announcement by Owaisi, the ruling TMC said that AIMIM is nothing but a "proxy of BJP". Speaking further, Senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said, "AIMIM is nothing but a proxy of BJP. Owaisi is well aware that Muslims here are mostly Bengali-speaking and won't support him. In Bengal, Muslims stand firmly with Mamata Banerjee."

Earlier on January 3, Owaisi had visited West Bengal to meet Abbas Siddiqui and had said that TMC should introspect and find out what worked in BJP's favour in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha election in which it won 18 seats of the 42. He had also said that Mamata Banerjee-led TMC should also analyse why its members are leaving.

READ | West Bengal Polls: Congress, Left To Discuss Seat-sharing In Kolkata On Feb 7

According to a senior leader of the Hyderabad-based party, Asaduddin Owaisi has seen in West Bengal a fertile ground for his expansion plans as Muslims constitute around 30 per cent of the state's population. Of the 30 per cent, at least 24 per cent are Bengali-speaking.

West Bengal polls

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed it will win 200 seats in the elections, while the TMC, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

READ | Asaduddin Owaisi Brings Civic Polls Storm To Gujarat; Announces AIMIM's Election Ally

(With PTI inputs)

TMC reacts and calls party 'proxy of BJP'