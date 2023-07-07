WB Pre-poll Violence: Congress, TMC Workers Clash; Bombs Found Outside BJP Worker's House

A day ahead of the Panchayat polls in West Bengal, two active bombs were found in front of the house of BJP worker Milan Sutradhar in the Guriahati-1 area under the Natabari Assembly constituency in the Cooch Behar district, creating fear among locals.

Upon receiving news of the bombs, the police promptly arrived at the scene and took necessary measures to safeguard the area. Bamboo barricades were set up, and the bombs were successfully recovered. The discovery of the active explosives has left the locals frightened, leading them to demand the deployment of central forces to ensure their safety. In an act of protest, the locals have threatened to abstain from participating in the Panchayat polls scheduled for July 8 if their demands are not met.

Congress workers attacked in Cooch Behar

Amid the charged atmosphere ahead of the elections, incidents of violence have also been reported in other parts of West Bengal. In the Indra Narayan area of Okrabari Gram Panchayat, under the Dinhata Assembly Constituency in Cooch Behar District, two Congress workers were allegedly attacked with sharp weapons. According to sources, the injured individuals, identified as Arshad Rahman and Rumon Rana, were admitted to the hospital for treatment. The Congress has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating the attack. The Dinhata police station has initiated an investigation into the incident.

In a separate incident, a TMC candidate in the Garaimari area of Domkal, under the Murshidabad District, was reportedly attacked. According to preliminary information, miscreants targeted TMC candidate Saiful Islam Biswas allegedly with bombs following the completion of his Panchayat election campaign. Biswas was admitted to the Domkal Super Specialty Hospital for medical treatment.

WB Guv slams SEC over pre-poll violence

The ongoing violence and unrest related to the Panchayat elections have drawn strong criticism, with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose alleging that State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha has failed in fulfilling his duties. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Governor called on Sinha to prioritize the protection of people's lives during the elections, which are scheduled to be held on July 8.

“You are the custodian of the lives of the people during the election. You are the repository of all powers to ensure free and fair elections. The police, magistrate, and state machinery are under you during the elections. Then why this gruesome violence? Mr SEC, you have failed in discharging your duties. Mr SEC, you must know who all are responsible for the lives lost. You are responsible for the corpses that fell on the streets. Do you know what your duty is? Bengal expects you to do your duty,” the Governor said.

As of July 6, officials have reported a total of 16 deaths connected to election-related violence in West Bengal.

Approximately 5.67 crore eligible voters residing in rural areas, participating in the three-tier panchayat system - which comprises zilla parishad, panchayat samiti, and gram panchayat - will vote tomorrow.