WB Speaker Expresses Displeasure Over Chaos In House

West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee Friday expressed displeasure over ruling and opposition lawmakers carrying posters inside the House as a mark of protest.

Such acts are tantamount to violation of rules and regulations of the Assembly, he said.

Banerjee's comment comes a day after the Assembly session witnessed chaos as legislators of the ruling TMC and opposition BJP carried posters inside the House.

"Every party has its political agenda. Just like the opposition party, the ruling party too has its agenda. But bringing in posters inside the House is not allowed by its rules and regulations. Despite being told repeatedly (not to carry posters), they have been defiant," he said.

The Bengal Assembly has been witness to chaotic situations several times since the beginning of this year.

"At times I feel that I should enforce the rules and regulations strictly, but that might lead to the business of the House being hampered," he said talking to reporters.

"I feel the opposition must behave responsibly. The ruling party should behave more responsibly," the speaker added.

During the budget session in March, the TMC and BJP legislators came to blows in a shocking display of political animosity. Both sides had engaged in fisticuffs, leading to the hospitalisation of some of the legislators after heated arguments over killings in Birbhum.

On March 22 at least four houses were set on fire and ten people were reported killed in Bagtui village in Rampurhat in the aftermath of the death of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.