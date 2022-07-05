WB: Suvendu Adhikari Writes To Amit Shah Seeking NIA Probe Into Crude Bomb Explosion Cases

West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on July 5 wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe over the "alarming situation in West Bengal saying that the state has turned into a stack pile of explosives."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said a person identified as 'Sirajul', a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, died and three others sustained grave injuries after a crude bomb they were making went off on Tuesday morning.

Adhikari claimed that these types of incidents usually take place in Murshidabad, Malda and South 24 Parganas districts, all bordering Bangladesh. "For instance, on 18th January 2022, a 45-year-old man, named Yashuddin Sheikh; resident of Benadaha village, died and five others sustained injuries when some crude bomb they were making exploded at Rameswarpur-Dakshinpara village in the Beldanga area of Murshidabad," he said, adding that this has become a regular affair in West Bengal and crude production has spread across the state as if a successful cottage industry.

The BJP leader also pointed out that on July 1, around 300 quintals of ammonium nitrate was recovered from a storehouse in a remote Birbhum village in Nalhati. "Just a day earlier (June 30), a driver named Asish Keura, was arrested while carrying 81,000 detonators in his vehicle in Birbhum's Mohammedbazar on Thursday."

Stating that the raw ammonium nitrate is banned apart from storage for industrial usage, Suvendu Adhikari said, "The chemical might have been stocked for supplying to illegal stone quarries, in operation at various places of the state in connivance of the ruling TMC party leadership, police, district administration, with the blessings of the West Bengal government."

He said that the recovered ammonium nitrate and detonators could have been used to carry out blasts in coal and stone mines to extract minerals. "A possibility can't be ruled out that it was meant for the left-wing extremist cadres who have again started reorganising in different pockets of the state, or the seized materials were making its way to the sleeper cells of the banned Bangladesh-based terror outfit, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), who are quite active in pockets of Birbhum and its adjacent Burdwan district."

'Could be for distribution before Panchayat polls'

Moreover, the BJP leader claimed that there is a possibility that these were meant for distribution across the state as the Panchayat Elections are likely to be held within the next year. "This cache of explosives are meant for TMC cadres who would be making crude bombs to terrorise the Opposition," Adhikari added.

The West Bengal LoP urged Amit Shah that the NIA should probe the matter to find out the reason behind amassing such a quantity of explosives. "According to sources the quantum of explosives- 300 quintals of ammonium nitrate and 81,000 pieces of detonators recovered are enough to blow up an entire town," he said.

