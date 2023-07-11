WB: Woman BJP Counting Agent Attacked Amid Spate Of Violence On Vote Counting Day

Trinamool Congress workers in the Nischinta area of Howrah district allegedly thrashed a female BJP counting agent on the day of counting for the West Bengal Panchayat polls today (July 11). The TMC workers allegedly attacked her and tore her clothes, sources said. The counting agent refused to disclose her name. She accused “TMC goons” of thrashing her husband, who was left profusely bleeding on the streets. The BJP candidate said they were mobbed and beaten up "today because they had stopped vote rigging on polling day".

As the counting began for the West Bengal Panchayat polls today, multiple incidents of violence were reported from various districts. Ruckus first occurred in the Howrah region where the opposition party staged protest for unfair counting and accused the TMC party workers of intimidating the counting process. Police officials had to use force and do a lathi charge at the counting agents of both TMC and BJP as both sides started beating and stone pelting each other. After half an hour of lathi charge, the crowd was forcefully dispersed from the counting centre, leading the counting process to resume again which had been halted because of the ruckus for 45 minutes.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and termed the violence in the state as a "state sponsored institutionalised murder". "In West Bengal, elections and violence have become synonymous with each other! Since the beginning of the nomination of the Panchayat Elections in the state upto the present time, around 45 people have died. This is extremely unfortunate."

'State sponsored murder': BJP

He further added, "This is a state sponsored murder, this is not accidental. This is state sponsored murder of democracy in West Bengal. It's not only being sponsored by a political party, it's an institutionalised murder, which means the police department, the district and administrative personnel are also involved."

West Bengal BJP leader Agnimitra Paul worried that the BJP workers would be attacked on vote counting day. "People were murdered in this Panchayat election and our CM and 'Bhaipo' who made tall claims that this will be a peaceful election have not made any statement. There was firing and bombing in my constituency. There was bogus voting. So, we have no expectations from this election. There are inputs of BJP counting agents not being allowed at a few counting centres. I am sitting here and I have received information that they will attack here by this afternoon."

#WATCH | West Bengal BJP MLA & general secretary Agnimitra Paul said, "...people were murdered in this Panchayat election and our CM & 'Bhaipo' who made tall claims that this will be a peaceful election have not made any statement. There was firing & bombing in my constituency,… pic.twitter.com/CM2afy5xFy — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

Incidents of violence on counting day

8.30 am

Violence in Howrah Uluberia area, where counting center was gheraoed by opposition.

9.00 am

Violence in South 24 Parganas , Live bombing by TMC goons at Fakir Chand college in Diamond Harbour area.

9.30 am

Violence in Keshpur college, counting centers at Galsi, Katwa, Amta, Bagnan, Barabani and Kirnahar, these all were captured by TMC goons as alleged by BJP and the 2km route before counting center was obstructed.

10 am

Bishnupur area of Diamond Harbour, Woman beaten, sticks used, BJP agents were beaten till they bled because of verbal fight after enter counting center.

10.30 am

The injured BJP agents brought to NRS hospital in South 24 Parganas district.

Deaths on polling day

The voting was held for the 73,887 seats on which the fate of over two lakh six thousand candidates contested will be decided in July 11. In 2018, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won over 34% of the seats without any contest. However, similar to this year, the elections were also plagued by incidents of violence that severely disrupted the electoral process.

Violence rocked the polling on Saturday, leaving 15 people dead while ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers torched, and bombs thrown at rivals in several places. Of those deceased people, 11 were affiliated with the TMC. The total death toll in the state since the poll process began on June 8, when the poll date was announced, has crossed 30.

A voter turnout of 80.71 per cent was recorded on Saturday, whereas 69.85 per cent of votes were cast till 5 pm in 696 booths across West Bengal, where re-polling was held on Monday because of violence and tampering with ballot boxes and ballot papers on Saturday.