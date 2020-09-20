WCD And AYUSH Ministries Ink MoU To Curb Menace Of Malnutrition

On Sunday, the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of AYUSH signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint management of malnutrition. This development comes a week after Smriti Irani had announced that the Ministry of Women and Child Development will be launching fresh guidelines for the fight against malnutrition during the Poshan Maah, according to media reports.

All states will have to follow these new nutrition guidelines issued under the Poshan Abhiyan program. Ministry of AYUSH, Health, and Agriculture were consulted along with nutrition experts, as per the reports. Smriti Irani was also present at the meeting.

Delhi: Ministry of Women and Child Development & Ministry of AYUSH sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for joint management of malnutrition. Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also present. pic.twitter.com/v3KNKnVuCW — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

AYUSH Ministry promotes Indian System of Medicines

Meanwhile, the AYUSH Ministry has signed 13 MoUs for setting up AYUSH Academic Chairs with foreign Universities/ institutes under which AYUSH experts are deputed in reputed Universities/ institutes to undertake teaching/training/research activities. These MoUs were signed in a bid to promote education of the Indian System of Medicines and Ayurveda globally.

MoUs has been signed with 23 countries for cooperation in the field of Traditional Medicine and Homoeopathy in which, research, education, training, etc. are some of the areas of cooperation. The Ministry of AYUSH has launched a scheme for Voluntary Certification of Yoga Professionals which aims at certifying the competence level of Yoga professionals through certification process and promoting authentic Yoga as a preventive and health-promoting drugless therapy. Yoga Certification Board (YCB) has been established with the objectives to bring synergy, quality, and uniformity in knowledge and skills of Yoga professionals across the world through certification programs.

