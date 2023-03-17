'We Are At Loss Of Words': Piyush Goyal Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over Tutoring Gaffe

On Thursday, March 13, the Centre-Opposition standoff entered the fourth consecutive day since the commencement of the second leg of the Budget session. BJP took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for his recent statements during a press conference.

Making his first appearance in the Lok Sabha a day after his return from Britain, Rahul Gandhi at an AICC press conference said, "Unfortunately, I am a member of Parliament, so he will have to respond only on the floor of the House for which he has asked time from the Speaker." Throwing shade at the Congress MP, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted the video with the caption, "Unfortunately, we are at a loss for words…"

Later, in the video shared by Piyush Goyal, Jairam Ramesh can be seen leaning over and advising the Congress leader that his remarks can be turned into a joke. "Unfortunately, I am a Member of Parliament – they can make a joke," Ramesh advises Rahul Gandhi.

Correcting himself, Rahul Gandi said, "See, I want to make it clear. Unfortunately for you, I am a Member of Parliament."

Unfortunately, we are at a loss for words... pic.twitter.com/YZVk7mrlRt — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 16, 2023

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called it "Truly unfortunate".

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has been facing backlash from BJP over his "democracy under brutal attack" remark in the UK. BJP leaders are demanding an apology from the Congress leader insisting that he was "not above Parliament".