'We're Being Stifled': Rahul Gandhi Claims His MP Was Attacked, Admits Rushing To LS Well

Reacting on the scuffle allegedly initiated by Congress MP Manickam Tagore in Lok Sabha on Friday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi blamed Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for not answering his question pertaining to medical education in Wayanad. Acknowledging that Tagore did enter the well of the House to protest against Harsh Vardhan discussing the ‘Danda’ comment, Gandhi denied that Tagore had attacked anyone. Furthermore, he claimed that Tagore was himself attacked in the House. Alleging that this was an “orchestrated ruckus”, he slammed the government for trying to stifle his voice.

Speaking to the media, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, “There is an issue of Wayanad, Kerala about not having a medical college. It is a longstanding issue. BJP obviously doesn’t like me to speak in the House. In a completely unparliamentary manner, the Health Minister raised something which I had said outside which he has no business doing that in the Question Hour. So, we were raising it with the Speaker.”

He added, “The main issue is that we are being stifled. So, we are not allowed to speak in Parliament. Instead of giving an answer to my question, he is raising some other issue. So, wherever they try to suppress our voice, they try to do. Perhaps, someone must have told the Health Minister, maybe there were instructions. Because he does not do such things on his own. You should watch the video. Manickam Tagore did go into the well. But Manickam Tagore never attacked anyone. On the contrary, he was attacked.”

The orchestrated ruckus in Parliament today was designed to prevent me from questioning the Govt. The youth of 🇮🇳 can clearly see that the PM has no clue about how to tackle the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament, preventing debate. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2020

'The young people of India will hit him with sticks'

Gandhi made the contentious 'Danda' remark in his campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to step out of his house after some months as the young people of the country were extremely angry with him. Furthermore, he predicted that the youths would beat the PM with sticks and make him understand the importance of providing jobs.

“Narendra Modi is giving speeches right now but he won’t be able to leave his home after 7-8 months. The young people of India will hit him with sticks and make him understand that India cannot progress without giving jobs to the young people,” Rahul Gandhi said.

