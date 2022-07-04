Ahead of the floor test to prove the Eknath Shinde-led government's majority in Maharashtra on July 4, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, on Monday, exuded confidence that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government will emerge victorious with over 164 votes. Darekar dismissed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar's prediction that there will be mid-term polls in Maharashtra as the Eknath Shinde-led government might fall in the next six months.

"Yesterday we saw what happened in the Maharashtra Assembly, with the majority Rahul Narwekar has been elected as the Speaker. We are confident enough of a victory. I don't know the exact numbers but I am sure that the numbers will be more than the 164 votes that we got yesterday and the support will be for the Shinde-BJP government. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has not fulfilled their promises, Maharashtra people are happy now as they are seeing us as a ray of hope. We will fulfil all the demands of the people and take the state towards development," Darekar said.

Responding to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's mid-term polls remark, the BJP leader stated, "Many statements I have seen and heard in the past few days. This Shinde-BJP government will complete its full term. We will get a good majority. Sharad Pawar also said they (MLAs) will change their mind but it didn't happen. Whatever Sharad Pawar says every time, the opposite happened".

Maharashtra Floor Test

The four-day-old Shiv Sena-BJP government is facing a floor test today (Jully 4) during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly that began on Sunday where BJP's Rahul Narwekar (164 votes) was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.

During Sunday's Speaker election, BJP's Rahul Narwekar garnered 164 votes, compared to 107 of the opposition, indicating majority support for the Sena-BJP alliance. The Eknath Shinde-led government is likely to sail through the floor test with a comfortable majority today.

In another noteworthy development, newly appointed speaker Rahul Narwekar reinstated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena's Legislative Party leader, revoking Ajay Choudhary's appointment to the post. Shinde was replaced as the Legislative leader by Uddhav Thackeray's Sena after he led a rebellion against the party.

(Image: PTI/@PravinDarekar/Facebook)