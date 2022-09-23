'We Are Consistently Requesting Centre To Ban PFI': Assam CM Himanta Amid NIA's Raids

Amid the National Investigation Agency's (NIA's) mega nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, Assam Cheif Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated that his government is constantly urging the Central government to ban the PFI. He also informed that a few PFI activists were arrested from Assam as well.

Speaking to the media, the Assam CM said, "We are investigating whether some nexus exists between those modules and PFI. Assam police has arrested some PFI activists yesterday as a part of a national clamp down on the organisation. After the arrest, several people staged demonstrations in Nagarbera, we registered a case against them, and are also trying to see who instigated the protest. Assam Government is consistently requesting the Central government to ban PFI. However, PFI is a national organisation, the request of only the Assam govt may not be enough, but we had sent our input to the Centre long back, and after Gorukhuti Violence violence, we are convinced that PFI needs to be banned."

Republic TV has accessed the NIA's remand report pertaining to the mega crackdown on the PFI for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The central agency has submitted a remand report in Kerala's Kochi special court on what are the reasons for the raids and the arrests after it raided an estimated 39 locations linked to PFI in the state and allegedly detained 22 people while 13 people were tagged arrested.

The agency in its remand report stated that the PFI has conspired to indulge in unlawful activities creating religious enmity. It further states that the outfit is allegedly causing disaffection against India and propagating an alternative justice delivery system.

The central probe agency in its remand report stated, "The seized documents also contain highly incriminating materials related to the targeting of prominent leaders of a particular community. The Hit List seized clearly shows that PFI which is working through its leaders, members and associates have gone far ahead in creating atrocities among the communities." "More investigation is required in this aspect not only to obtain more evidence but also to prevent blood bath in the society," the NIA added.

NIA's mega crackdown on PFI

The NIA has launched a massive nationwide search operation against PFI. In what is being touted as its widest ever investigation to date, the raids are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organizations. The searches led to the arrest of 106 members from 93 locations, and 22 from Kerala, including PFI chairman OMA Salam.

Around 300 NIA officers were involved in the raids across the country. Officials said the searches were taking place at the premises of persons involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. Following the crackdown, activists of PFI on Thursday staged protests across Kerala against the raids carried out in their organisations' offices, houses of leaders and other premises by multi-agencies led by the NIA for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Notably, the members of the organisation announced 'dawn to dusk' Hartal (strike) in Kerala against the NIA raids, which has fallen afoul of the Kerala High Court.