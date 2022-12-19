'We Are Firm On Rights Of Marathi Speaking People': Fadnavis On Border Row With Karnataka

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday spoke about the border row during the winter session of the state legislature. He said that the Sena-BJP government will form a three-minister committee over the issue and assured that Maharashtra CM and the government are firm on the rights of Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka.

The dispute between the two states centers on Maharashtra's claims on Belagavi and the surrounding area in northern Karnataka which has a sizable Marathi-speaking population.

"It's true that it (Karnataka) is not Pakistan and things should not get escalated. Hence, we will form a committee of three ministers over this," Fadnavis said in Legislative Council.

He added, "Our Marathi-speaking people there in Karnataka had called out for a protest but they were detained. We are trying and making efforts so that they're freed. Everyone has the right to protest in democracy and we feel that arresting and detaining them by the Karnataka government is a wrong decision."

The Deputy CM said that the Marathi-speaking people of Karnataka are protesting for the last 20 years but they are put behind bars every year.

"In 2009, Many MES (Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi) workers were beaten up. We all need to take one stand on the border dispute. Our CM and our government are firm for the rights of Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka. We are with them," he said.

The Opposition also created an uproar over the issue of Karnataka CM Bommai's 'fake' Twitter handle from which "provocative comments" were made amid the boundary dispute between the two states.

"We met the Karnataka CM over this dispute. All the tweets are tweeted through fake handles," Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan asked why the Sena-BJP government was silent in the matter and said that it seemed that the Maharashtra government was helping Karnataka brush aside the controversy over the issue of the 'fake' Twitter handle.