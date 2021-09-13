'We Are For NEET Exam': Tamil Nadu BJP Rejects Anti-NEET Bill Passed By DMK Government

After Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the anti-NEET Bill, the state's BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday staged a walkout. She said that the reservation for medical admissions cannot be against social justice because the number of seats allotted to a particular community is being filled appropriately.

Tamil Nadu BJP rejects anti-NEET Bill

Vanathi Srinivasan said, "Economically weaker sections are not getting any opportunity to get the medical seats. nor are they so equipped. As far as this 7.5% reservation is concerned, particularly for the govt school students, in the last year itself, increase in the number of students in the medical institutions."

Remarking that BJP is for NEET, Vanathi Srinivasan said that the party supports NEET and insisted that one syllabus should be followed for all students.

TN Assembly passes anti-NEET Bill

In a big development, the Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday passed an anti-NEET Bill. This bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeks exemption from the NEET examination for getting admission into medical colleges across the country. While the anti-NEET Bill was passed in the Assembly, the Opposition members were seen wearing black badges to condemn this decision by the state government.

As per reports, the leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswamu also complained of not being given the opportunity to discuss NEET aspirant Dhanush's suicide. Moreover, the AIADMK also staged a walkout from the Assembly.

The anti-NEET Bill tabled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday seeks the state's permanent exemption from the NEET exam. Earlier, the Chief Minister had also said that this exam has become a major issue for India and the government shall pass a bill seeking its exemption.

This latest announcement of the passing of the anti-NEET Bill comes after a 19-year-old medical student named Dhanush was found dead at his residence in Salem. This incident had taken place just a few hours prior to the NEET 2021 exam, which was held on September 12.

Dhanush was a medical aspirant and he was preparing to secure admission to undergraduate medical courses in various colleges across the country. According to the police, the 19-year-old had committed suicide as he was allegedly suffering from anxiety of failure in his attempt to clear the test.

(Image: PTI, Twitter-@VanathiBJP)