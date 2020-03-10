Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says He & BJP Are Only Spectators As Scindia Resigns From Congress

Amidst the massive political drama that unfolded on Tuesday, leaving the Kamal Nath-led Congress government dumbfounded, Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that the BJP was just a mere 'witness' in the situation. Tuesday saw fast-paced developments in the Madhya Pradesh Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party taking along with him 19 MLAs who also tendered in their resignation leaving the Congress government in MP on the brink of collapse.

Read: From Digvijaya's Poaching Claim To Scindia Reaching PM's House: How The MP Crisis Exploded

Seemingly evading questions on the crisis, the former MP CM said, "I don't want to say anything. We are just witnessing everything. BJP is not involved in anything, I've said this before as well we're just involved in the Rajya Sabha elections for which a meeting will be held in the evening."

Read: Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Scindia Resigns From Congress; Sonia Says 'expelled'

Scindia resigns

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia Gandhi, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

Read: STUNNING: Redfaced Congress Says Jyotiraditya Scindia Was 'expelled'; Quotes Sonia Gandhi

Scindia to join BJP?

After tendering his resignation, sources told Republic that the former Congress leader Scindia is expected to join the BJP at 6 PM on Tuesday at the party headquarters. Furthermore, it was also reported that in the evening, BJP's Central Election Commission (CEC) will also announce Scindia as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Read: SCOOP: Jyotiraditya Scindia To Join BJP & be Named RS Candidate; MP Floor Test On March 16