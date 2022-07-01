After taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharastra, Eknath Shinde, in a first and exclusive interview on Republic TV, said that he and the break-away camp are Shiv Sainiks of Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray and follow his ideology.

Remarking that the future will reveal everything, Shinde also stated that he has no intention to deliver a blow to Shiv Sena or Uddhav Thackeray.

"I still say today that we are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray and we are MLAs of Shiv Sena. I don't know anything else. The future will reveal all. Our intention is not to deliver a blow to Shiv Sena or Uddhav Thackeray. But we are Shiv Sena legislators and we haven't left Shiv Sena. We are with the natural alliance partner and will run the government," Shinde, in his first exclusive interview as CM, to Republic TV.

When asked if some leaders from Uddhav's camp are in touch with his brigade, Shinde said, "We have an ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. Those who accept it will come with us."

Our Govt Has Support Of 170 MLAs, says CM Shinde

The Chief Minister also stated that his 'strong' government has the support of 170 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly. The Kopri-Pachpakhadi MLA said that he has the backing of 50 MLAs (including 11 independents) and BJP has 120 MLAs (including some independents).

"We have a strong government with more than 170 MLAs which will work for the development of Maharashtra," CM added in the Republic TV interview.

The Eknath Shinde camp has 39 Shiv Sena legislators and several independents who played a crucial role in the ouster of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government and the formation of the new government.

The newly-elected Chief Minister further thanked Bharatiya Janata Party for giving him the top position. "I thank senior leaders of the party. Their gesture has disproved the claim that BJP does anything, breaks parties, for power," Shinde said.

Eknath Shinde on Thursday evening took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. The new government will prove the majority on Monday, July 4.