'We Are United': Navjot Singh Sidhu Enthuses Cadre In 1st Address As Punjab Congress Chief

In his inaugural address after formally taking over as the Punjab Congress president on Friday, Navjot Singh Sidhu affirmed that he will take all leaders along. Stressing that "every worker of Punjab Congress has become the president of Punjab Congress", he stated that there is no difference between leaders and workers. In a veiled reference to his tussle with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Sidhu claimed that this was not an issue at all. According to him, farmers, unemployed teachers and doctors are facing real problems.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu remarked, "Let the opposition say whatever they need to. The Congress party is one. We are united. We are together."

Observing that his appointment is a ray of hope to resolve all issues, he questioned the state government on why the electricity is becoming costlier. Recalling the journey of his father who was sentenced to death for his role in the freedom struggle, Sidhu vowed to carry forward his legacy. Delving on the farmer's protest against the three agrarian laws, he lamented, "Farmers, whose votes are instrumental for the formation of the government, are running from pillar to post today". Extending his solidarity with farmers, he reminded the Punjab CM that many problems faced by the people need to be resolved.

Sidhu wins leadership turf battle

After winning the Amritsar East seat on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls by a margin of 42,809 votes, Sidhu was inducted into the Cabinet. However, a series of events led to the ex-swashbuckling batsman tendering his resignation from the Cabinet in July 2019. These include Punjab CM Amarinder Singh openly slamming Sidhu for his 2018 visit to Pakistan where he hugged Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, losing key portfolios and denial of ticket to Navjot Kaur Sidhu in the 2019 General Election.

While the former cricketer continued to be an MLA, he maintained a distance from party activities. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive. The former BJP repeatedly began to attack the state government and the CM over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident.

In order to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28. Since the last month, the panel met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, Ministers and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. Ignoring Singh's protests, Gandhi appointed Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president on July 18 besides naming Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as working presidents.