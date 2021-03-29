'We Are Very Keen To Implement The Sabarimala Rail Connectivity Project' : Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed the Centre's interest in implementing the Sabarimala rail connectivity project and simultaneously expressing a lack of surety on whether the Kerala government will permit them to do it.

While addressing a Press Conference at Ernakulam, Goyal said, "We are very keen to implement the Sabarimala rail connectivity project also but when I see the state of various rail projects in Kerala in the Railways, I wonder if they (state govt) will ever allow Sabarimala to be connected."

Piyush Goyal On CAA

Goyal also spoke on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that it is not an issue in Kerala. He explained that CAA will not be a problem for anyone in Kerala and in the rest of the country. He assured the Indian Muslims too that they need not fear as the act will not affect them in any way. Goyal said, "CAA will not affect any Indian citizen, so any fear being planted in Muslim brothers and sister is wrong, their citizenship will never go away it will stay. CAA is for the persecuted minority Pak, Afghanistan, Bangladesh. Those coming from these 3 countries till a specific date will be given citizenship. It includes Christians as well which is a good number of people in Kerala. It's an added benefit. CAA will be implemented and it will not hurt anyone living in Kerala. CAA is not an issue in Kerala."

LDF 'crushing' Sentiments Of Sabarimala Devotees: JP Nadda

On Saturday, raking up the Sabarimala issue in poll-bound Kerala, BJP national chief J P Nadda had attacked the ruling LDF, saying it had "crushed" the sentiments of devotees in the whole of south India, while Congress only paid "lip service" to their stir. He also assured that the saffron party would safeguard the traditions of the hilltop shrine and that the political involvement in temple administration would go forever.

"The LDF has crushed the sentiments of people of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the whole of south India. About the Sabarimala temple, we have been very clear about (protecting) the traditions. All those were crushed by the CPI(M) government, which is now shedding crocodile tears. Throughout the Sabarimala agitation, Congress was doing lip service. They never came forward," he had said.

