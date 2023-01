We Believe In Giving Humane Face To Development: Mamata Banerjee At G20 Meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government works to give a humane face to the development that it brings about in the state, as she addressed a G20 meeting attended by delegates from across the world.

Banerjee said her government’s welfare programmes, including those on women empowerment, have been designed to push for digital and financial inclusion of the poorest sections of society.

"We believe in giving a humane face to development," said Banerjee, pointing out that her state's development programmes helped increase Bengal's GDP four-fold since she took over in 2011.

The chief minister, who won a third term last year, said that despite the economic turmoil caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the state managed to create 12 million jobs, mostly in the MSME sector.

"We managed to create jobs, grow our GDP four-fold, mainly because we empowered women, small industries, farmers and youth. We are fighting against hunger and have provided free food to the poor," she said.

Banerjee pointed out that her government had ensured financial inclusion of women and people of vulnerable sections through digital transfers.

"For women's empowerment, we give them money through digital transfers… some USD 1.5 billion have been spent on this programme," she pointed out, adding that self-help groups, comprising 1.2 million women, have been created in Bengal.

"We launched the 'government at your doorstep' (Duare Sarkar) programme to ensure that people get the benefits of our development initiatives. The programme won a national award," Banerjee said here at the first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' meeting of the G20.

The CM also said India has remained united, notwithstanding the differences in religion, caste and languages.

Welcoming the delegates, she said Bengal is a significant state geographically as it is the gateway to several other states and countries, including the northeast, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand and Myanmar.

“All the world is our motherland – people here don’t discriminate among countries... The guests present at this event are our family members,” she said. The first day of the G20 event featured an exhibition on digital innovations for advancing financial inclusion, and sessions on the role of digital public infrastructure in financial inclusion and productivity gains, among others.

The three-day event will also focus on remittance costs and SME finance availability, officials said.

Twelve international speakers will be attending the G20 meeting, including senior officials from the World Bank, Monetary Authority of Singapore, France and Estonia.

Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Saurabh Garg and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) MD and CEO Dilip Asbe were among those who addressed the sessions on Monday.