'We Condemn It': Kumaraswamy Leads Protests Against Hindi Diwas; MLAs Sing Kannada Songs

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, along with his party members, on Wednesday, staged protests in Bengaluru opposing the state government's decision to celebrate "Hindi Diwas". The protests came after the politician wrote to the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and urged him not to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' on September 14 using taxpayers' money as it would be disrespectful to Kannadigas. However, the protest saw a low turnout of JDS leaders and workers.

A few JDS leaders were also seen singing Kannada songs in front of the Gandhi Statue next to Vidhana Soudha as a mark of protest against the celebration of Hindi Diwas in Karnataka.

"The government is trying to impose Hindi on Kannada people. Kannada is our regional language just like Gujarati in Gujarat and Haryanvi in Haryana. There is a lot of history regarding regional languages. We condemn it and do not give our support for the celebrations of Hindi Diwas," Kumaraswamy said addressing the media.

He further added saying, "Taxpayers' money is being used for the celebrations and we are not appreciating this. There are a lot of issues in the states and instead of focussing on other important issues, the government is focussing on imposition of Hindi as a language."

'Don't celebrate Hindi Diwas': Kumaraswamy writes to CM Bommai

Kumaraswamy on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, requesting him not to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' on September 14 as it would be disrespectful to Kannadigas. He also urged the Karnataka government to not use taxpayers' money for celebrating Hindi Diwas. He further added that celebrating one particular language is an injustice as India is a country of diverse social and cultural practices.

"Celebrating the Union government-sponsored Hindi Diwas programme on September 14, forcefully in Karnataka, will be an injustice to Kannadigas by the state government," Kumaraswamy said in his letter.

Kumaraswamy had earlier as well opposed the Hindi Diwas celebrations, wherein he had stated that it holds no meaning for those whose mother tongue is not Hindi. On June 15, Kumaraswamy slammed the BJP governments at the Centre and the state for allegedly conspiring for the 'One Bharat, One Language' policy involving the "heinous act" of ignoring Kannada students during school excursions. He called the alleged move "inexcusable and condemnable."