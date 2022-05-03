'We Don't Know Who The MP Is': Wayanad Residents Say Rahul Gandhi Never Visited Them

Amid the raging controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being spotted at a night in Kathmandu, people of Kerala's Wayanad are now claiming that he has never visited the region. The local villagers of Wayanad have revealed that Rahul Gandhi, who is the MP from the district has never stepped his foot in the area. This comes as Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani is visiting the district.

As the video of Rahul Gandhi partying in Kathmandu goes viral, people of his constituency have revealed that they have never seen their MP. A Wayanad resident, while speaking to Republic TV from her village said that she doesn’t know who the MP is. “No MLA, no MP has ever visited us. I have not once seen the member of parliament. We don't even know who the MP is,” the local resident said.

“We don’t have bathrooms in the region and water floods here make it difficult for us to live. But we haven't seen any MP or MLA to tell our troubles to. They only come here for votes,” the middle-aged woman said. Meanwhile, another resident from the densely populated village said that she has never seen Rahul Gandhi. “Flooding is a huge problem here. But nobody knows about it. We don't know the MLA, we don't the MP,” she said.

Another Wayanad resident while speaking to Republic TV slammed MP Rahul Gandhi and said that he could only be seen while flying above their houses. He said, “No, Rahul has not visited us. We have never seen him here. Only seen Rahul's flight flying above our village. He hasn't done any work here.” Yet another local resident reaffirmed the same and said that Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has never visited their village. The residents also claimed that the local representatives visit them only during the elections for votes.

Rahul Gandhi's party video raises criticism

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted at a nightclub in Kathmandu amid rising tensions in Rajasthan. Hours after Congress took a dig at PM Modi for his visit to Europe, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared a video of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi partying abroad. The undated video shows Rahul Gandhi partying along with another person at a nightclub in Kathmandu. It is pertinent to note that Gandhi had gone abroad even as Congress was holding meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss his possible induction into the party. His absence from India has drawn ire as fresh violence has erupted in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. However, the Congress party came forward to defend Rahul’s nightclub video from Nepal and said that he was in the country to attend a wedding ceremony

Image: REPUBLICWORLD