'We Don't Need AAP, Will Tell Kharge': Punjab Congress Slams Alliance With Kejriwal

With the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) coming together as part of the Opposition's alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday slammed the move and said that the grand old party can win on its own with a big margin in 2024 polls.

"Congress for a long time has been one of the two major parties of Punjab. People wanted a change, they brought these people (AAP) to power and people have been suffering. Punjab has been suffering, be it economically, law and order and otherwise also," Bajwa said.

He added, "I am sure in the 2024 parliamentary elections Congress will come back with a big margin. One alliance is led by BJP the other by Congress. So when they cast their vote it is going to be either for BJP or for Congress. AAP does not figure anywhere. Why should we form an alliance with AAP?"

Bajwa said that the Punjab unit of Congress is completely against the alliance with Arvind Kejriwal's party. The senior leader stated that he will meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday and will request him to not forge an alliance with AAP. "We were not in alliance with them in past and will not be in future also," he said,

Opposition alliance is a stillborn idea, says BJP

Reacting to the development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya said, "Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa rubbishes AAP, asks what is the need for an alliance? Well, if this is what the Congress LoP in Punjab thinks, then he is basically telling Rahul Gandhi and team, who are striking deals with AAP, to take a walk… Opposition alliance is a stillborn idea."

Later, clarifying his remarks, Bajwa said that the party can follow Kerala's model of alliance where the Congress and Left were fighting against each other in the state but were part of the anti-BJP front nationally.

"I am a disciplined soldier of my party. I will take up this issue with our Honourable Congress President that Congress is capable enough to come back in power in Punjab on its own," he said.

The opposition bloc of 26 parties, including Congress, TMC, AAP, Samajwadi Party and others, have formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.