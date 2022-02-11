Last Updated:

'Tukde tukde philosophy' | 'We Exist': Assam CM Slams Rahul Gandhi For Excluding Northeast In 'Union Of States' Tweet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi for his 'strength in our Union comment and said that India is more than a union.

Vishnu V V
Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his ‘strength in our Union’ tweet. Launching an attack on the Congress leader by calling him out for his 'tukde tukde philosophy', Sarma said that ‘India is far beyond just a union’. Furthermore, the Assam CM also reminded the Wayanad MP that the North-East states exist beyond Bengal, which was mentioned by Gandhi.

Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked the Congress leader and said that the country cannot be held hostage to his ideologies. Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his tweet, Sarma wrote, “India is far beyond just a union. We are a proud Nation. Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde philosophy.”

Furthermore, he questioned Gandhi’s approach to the country and asked, “What is your problem with Nation, Nationality and Nationalism.? And hello- beyond Bengal, we North east exist.” The Assam CM and BJP leader’s dig at the Congress leader came after the latter made a tweet in an apparent reference to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal” remark.

Responding to the Uttar Pradesh CM’s comment that the state will turn into a “Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal” if the BJP was not voted back to power, Gandhi termed it an insult to the spirit of the nation. “There is strength in our Union…. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don’t insult the spirit of India,” the Wayanad MP had tweeted.

Yogi's 'Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal' comment

In a video message shared by the Uttar Pradesh BJP on Twitter, CM Yogi was seen taking a dig at the non-BJP led states of Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal. Making a final speech to the people of UP before going into the polls, the CM had said, "I have to tell you something that there is in my heart. A lot of wonderful things have happened in the last 5 years. Though Beware! If you miss, the labour and efforts of these five years will be spoiled and it would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal."

Following the comment, several leaders and CMs including Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan came forward against it. Slamming the comments, the Kerala CM claimed that it will be “what the people of UP want”. CM Vijayan in his response noted that Kerala has the best education, health services and living standards that UP lacks and said that the people of his state are living in harmony. Moreover, CM Vijayan also made an indirect allegation in his tweet saying that people won’t be killed in the name of religion if UP turned into Kerala. Several opposition leaders had also attacked CM Yogi for his comment.

