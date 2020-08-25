'We Expect Similar Allocation Of Funds For All MLAs In MVA Govt': Cong's Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said all 171 MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should get a similar treatment and sufficient funds for their constituencies, irrespective of whether they come from the Congress, Shiv Sena or NCP.

Thorat's statement comes after Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna on Tuesday said that the issue of 11 Congress MLAs protesting against a disproportionate allocation of funds was the party's internal matter. Sena had also said that the questions posed about the allocation of funds to MLAs could only be answered by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who hails from the NCP.

"It's not just the question of only Congress MLAs, as the MVA government is a coalition of three parties. We have a total of 171 MLAs. All should get similar treatment. If MLAs are feeling that their constituencies are not being looked after properly, then the issue must be heard. It is not that all NCP MLAs have got sufficient funds for their respective consistencies," Thorat said.

The Congressman asserted that his party is not unhappy but they expect just allocation of funds for all MLAs "as every MLA has his responsibility towards his/her constituency and their voters also look up to them. So we expect that better allocation will be done about funds for development."

READ | Maharashtra: Coordination Among MVA Allies Good, Focus On Outbreak, Says Balasaheb Thorat

Discrimination within MVA?

Earlier last week, 11 Congress MLAs had alleged that the local bodies controlled by their party were being discriminated against over the release of development funds by the Sena-led government. The MLAs had said that they had approached Congress Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge and state unit president Thorat with the issue.

"Urban Development department is doing injustice in releasing the development funds to local bodies controlled by the Congress including the Jalna Municipal Council (JMC)," local MLA Kailash Gorantyal told reporters on Friday.

Recently a delegation of Congress MLAs met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding equal distribution of development funds for local bodies, he said. "The chief minister assured us to look into the issue," the MLA claimed.

The MVA government came into power in November 2019 after Shiv Sena ditched its decades-long alliance with BJP and formed an ideologically unusual tie-up with NCP and Congress. Since then, cracks have hit the tripartite government over a host of issues.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | NCP Viciously Slanders Sushant; Sarcastically Asks If He Should Now Get A Bharat Ratna

READ | Shiv Sena Warns Ally Congress After CWC Mess; Tells Rahul & Sonia To Rein In Their Flock