With Rahul Gandhi evading answers inside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, Congress workers were seen displaying their 'show of strength' on the streets of the national capital on Wednesday. The grand old party's 'Satyagraha' on Day-3 of the Gandhi scion's summons in a graft case turned violent with Congress workers openly clashing with the police, and setting tyres ablaze outside the ED office.

High-octane drama ensued outside the ED office with the Congress lighting a fire by burning a group of tires. Thick black smog was seen engulfing the region with the pile of tires set ablaze.

A little further away at the AICC office, Congress workers violated Section 144, gathering in large numbers and lying down on the streets to mark their 'dharna'. The police were seen trying to disperse the crowds as several leaders turned unruly and resisted the police action. Even with the police forcibly picking up the protestors, and piling them into buses, hoards of Congress workers were seen causing a ruckus outside their HQ.

Guwahati ACP Attacked by Congress Workers

In the northeast, Republic accessed a video in which Congress party workers were seen assaulting police officials who were present at the protest site. In the visuals, a scuffle was seen breaking out between Congress workers and the Guwahati police team. Some workers were seen holding the party flag and using it aggressively to break into the barricades as the police officials were trying to control them. The Guwahati Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was trying to douse the situation, was attacked with the same bamboo flag stick. He was seen bleeding from the left side of his face, dangerously close to his eye.

While speaking to Republic TV, Guwahati CP stated, "I got hurt by the Congress worker's flag's bamboo".

'We are carrying protests in a peaceful manner': Congress

Amidst this, sitting on a 'dharna' were senior Congress leaders such as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Randeep Singh Surjewala amongst others who asserted that they were carrying their protest in a 'Gandhian' way.

"Is this a banana republic? Whatever happening is very unfortunate, it is unprecedented," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, alleging that the police were doing 'goonda gardi' on the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bhupesh Baghel added, "Police is not letting anyone go and come. They are suppressing our voice."

On the other hand, Surjewala asserted that protests were being carried out in a 'peaceful manner'. "All of this proves that they have crushed the Indian Constitution under bulldozers. Delhi police is doing goonda gardi, we are Gandhiwadi. We are protesting in a peaceful way," the Congress General-Secretary remarked, adding, "Delhi police puppets should remember sab yaad rakha jayega."

Rahul Gandhi faces Day-3 of grilling after 'evasive answers'

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time today. The Gandhi scion is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald and was questioned on Monday as well as Tuesday.

During the questioning, Republic learned that the Member of Parliament was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited, and specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them.

Sources also informed Republic that the Parliamentarian from Wayanad was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations given by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.