We Have Agreed To Stand United And Fight 2024 Elections Unitedly, Says Nitish Kumar

Opposition leaders of over 15 various political parties on Friday met at a meeting in Patna to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition meeting, called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, witnessed the presence of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti among others. During the meeting, all the leaders decided to fight the upcoming general elections unitedly against the BJP.

After the meeting, all the political leaders present at the meeting, jointly addressed a press conference and briefed the media about the main highlights of their meeting. Talking to the media personnel, Nitish Kumar said, “It was a good meeting where it was decided to proceed together and fight the elections unitedly. Another meeting of all the parties will be held in a few days from now. Mallikarjun Kharge ji will call the meeting, which is likely to take place next month. Final strategy on contesting elections will be decided in the meeting.”

Next meeting in Shimla

“This is for the welfare of the nation. Those who are in the government are not working for the welfare of the nation,” Kumar asserted. It is being said that the next meeting is likely to be held in Shimla under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge. Addressing the press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “We are united and we will fight unitedly. BJP wants that history should be changed, but we want history to be saved and it starts from Patna."

Don't call us opposition, says Mamata

“Don’t call us opposition. We are also patriotic, we are also citizens of this nation, we also call the country ‘Bharat Mata’, we also get affected when violence takes place in Manipur. We are here to stand united against the dictatorship of the BJP. We are here to voice against the suppressive politics of the BJP, they send ED and CBI against such opposition leaders. So, we have pressed for four things, we are united, we will fight elections unitedly, next meeting will be held in Shimla and we will fight unitedly against the BJP’s vendetta politics,” the West Bengal CM said.

This is fight for ideology: Rahul Gandhi

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said the party will fight a battle in 2024 to remove the BJP from the Centre. He said, “All the leaders are preparing an agenda to contest elections unitedly. We all will meet in Shimla soon, where further course of action will be decided. We will unite and fight the battle of 2024 and protect democracy by removing the BJP from power.”

Rahul Gandhi too took the opportunity to attack the BJP by saying, “Today the foundation of India is being attacked. The national institutions as well as the voice of the people are being attacked by the BJP. This is a fight of ideology, wherein we all stand together. We all may have some differences, but we are determined to work together and defend our ideology. This is a process of opposition unity, which is going ahead.”

Will make Modi fit: Lalu Yadav

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Now I am fully fit and will make Narendra Modi fit. The country's situation is grim at the moment. We’ll meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight the BJP in 2024."

Omar Abdullah, National Conference (NC) leader also addressed the conference, saying, "We have met to save the country from devastation and to bring democracy back. I and Mehbooba Mufti ji belong to that part of the country where democracy is murdered everyday. It was nice to hear Modi ji speaking on democracy in America yesterday, but why this democracy doesn't reach Jammu and Kashmir."