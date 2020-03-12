'We Have Been Vigilant, 820 Isolation Beds Ready': Uttar Pradesh Health Min On Coronavirus

As Coronavirus cases in India see a constant rise soaring up to 73 as per the Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh spoke exclusively to Republic TV talking about the State's preparedness in handling the epidemic. "The current situation in UP is only 11 cases at the moment, we have been very vigilant about the virus," he said.

'820 isolation beds ready'

"We have teams continuously tracking every traveler that comes in from Nepal, we are tracking 19 points, all airports at Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. We also already constructed infrastructure including 820 beds of isolation, which could be used for any case that comes up," said Jai Pratap Singh.

'Back-tracking of people'

India on Wednesday suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. The government also "strongly advised" Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. "We have also trained over 800 doctors, and interacted with doctors all over including the Indian Medical Association," he said.

"Any case which comes into our knowledge, we immediately back-track the people of who all they have been in contact with. Accordingly, we take their samples and 3,253 samples have been taken out of which only 11 have come out positive," added the Minister.

Coronavirus declared as a pandemic

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic after the deadly virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of over 4,000 people worldwide. Taking to Twitter, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom finally declared the disease as a global pandemic, calling all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate.

