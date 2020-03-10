Not Over Yet? MP Congress Sends Envoy To Get Back Jyotiraditya Scindia Post-resignation

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress on Tuesday, shortly after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi. Many Congress leaders like Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Karan Singh are allegedly leading reconciliation efforts with Jyotiraditya Scindia and the latest name which has emerged is Manikrao Thakre who is the former chief of Maharashtra Congress.

Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "I am going to Delhi. Will try to meet Sonia Gandhi and also to Jyotiaditya Scindia. We have to get back him to the party as it will be a great loss. I also tried calling him since last evening but he has not responded as of now."

In his resignation letter addressed to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote that this is a path that has been "drawing itself out over the last year", alluding to the infighting within the party's state unit.

'I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party'

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," Scindia has said in his letter, adding that in order to "reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start".

Minutes after the development, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal released a brief statement saying that the party's interim chief, Sonia Gandhi, has "approved the expulsion" of Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress "with immediate effect for anti-party activities".

READ | Scindia's aunt Yashodhara Raje played a major role in resignation decision: Sources

READ | It's Official! Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress; Read his letter to Sonia Gandhi

19 'rebel' Congress MLAs tender resignation

According to sources, as many as 19 Congress rebel MLAs, who are camping in Bengaluru, have sent their resignations to the state Governor and Vidhan Sabha Speaker. Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday where he may make a massive announcement. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

In the 2018 Assembly election, the Congress, which had won 114 seats in the 230-member House, had formed the government with support from four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs, and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly.

READ | MEGA Twist: Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches PM Modi's residence with Amit Shah amid MP crisis

READ | STUNNING: Redfaced Congress says Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'expelled'; quotes Sonia Gandhi

(With agency inputs)