'We Have To Protect India From Dynastic Politics & Politics Of Polarisation': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the ecosystem of political parties engaging in polarisation politics. Addressing a BJP national office bearers meeting, via video conferencing, PM Modi stressed that nationalism has replaced polarisation politics.

"There is an ecosystem of some parties that try to distract people from real issues. We don't have to fall into that trap. They can't digest the development of India", PM Modi said, addressing the BJP national meet.

He emphasised the fact that there is a need to protect India from dynastic politics and politics of polarisation.

In a continued attack against dynasty politics, PM Modi said, "Since independence, dynasty and familial politics have done so much damage to the country. Family parties have wasted a lot of valuable time in the country with corruption, rigging, and nepotism".

PM Modi virtually addressed a meeting of BJP national office bearers in Jaipur, ahead of upcoming polls in six states - Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh. The three-day event of Chintan Shivir commenced in Jaipur on May 19 and is being attended by all national presidents, vice presidents, organisation heads, ministers, and senior leaders of the party.

PM Modi on language controversy

Putting an end to the language row, PM Modi said, "In the past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language & considers them worth worshipping. We have given importance to every regional language in NEP".

Earlier on April 7, Home Minister Amit Shah said Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages. Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Shah said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the Official Language, and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi. Now the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country".

Shah who is chairperson of the Official Language Committee suggested that by accepting words from other local languages, Hindi should be made more flexible.

