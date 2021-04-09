'We Like Our Romeos, Bengalis Are Lovers': Mahua Moitra On UP CM's Anti-Romeo Squad Vow

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra clapped back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposition of bringing in 'anti-Romeo squads' if the BJP was voted to power in West Bengal, saying that unlike them, Bengalis were 'lovers at heart.' The TMC MP stated that along with liking their music, poetry, and mishti, Bengalis were also fond of their Romeos.

Latest from Ajay Bisht aka YogiCM:

“Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted in”



Gudduji- Unlike your ilk, we Bengalis are lovers at heart!



We like our music, our poetry, our mishti & yes, our Romeos too! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 8, 2021

'BJP will bring anti-Romeo squads in WB': UP CM

The TMC MP's remarks come after Yogi Adityanath launched an attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led for compromising the safety of women in the state asserting that if the BJP was voted to power, it would bring in anti-Romeo squads like it had done in UP. While addressing a rally in Hoogly he said, "To safeguard the interests of sisters and daughters, BJP will create Uttar Pradesh-like anti-Romeo squads in Bengal and put all TMC Romeos behind bars."

The UP CM Minister had also attacked the TMC for extending support to the anti-CAA rioters in the state, drawing parallels with how he had put up posters and seized properties of those who had indulged in anarchy in the name of protests in UP. "During CAA protests, TMC people were supporting those who were instigating violence. In UP, we put up hoardings of rioters and confiscated their properties. Mamata Didi can't do this as she sees them as TMC vote bank," he said. Moreover, he also took a pot shot at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that she would start saying 'Jai Shri Ram', once results were out on May 2. "After results are out, Didi Mamata Banerjee will start saying Jai Shree Ram," he jibed.

Three phases of polling have been completed in West Bengal. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.