'We Protect Our Sadhus': Eknath Shinde Remembers Palghar Episode Ahead Of Ram Mandir Visit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has landed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow to visit Ayodhya, on Saturday said that the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state will protect Sadhus. Targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MHA) government, he said in the past Sadhus were killed.

"Sadhus have organised programs in Ayodhya and we will participate in them. In the past, Sadhus were killed in Palghar, but now we will protect our Sadhus. A program is organised in Palghar too, I will attend that as well. In BJP and Shivsena govt, law and order will be maintained," Shinde said before leaving for Uttar Pradesh.

On landing, Shinde, along with Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs, were welcomed by Yogi Adityanath government ministers at the Lucknow Airport amid fanfare.

"This is not a political visit, I keep visiting Ayodhya but this is the first time I've come here as a CM. All party leaders wanted to take blessings from Lord Ram. I want to thank Yogi ji and his ministers who were present here to welcome us," the Maharashtra CM told ANI.

Shinde said he would respond to objections to his Ayodhya visit through his work. In a veiled swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, he said, "It is good that because of our work, those who never ventured out of their homes are going out to meet people."

Presently, Shinde will rest at the Government Guest House in Lucknow, from where he will visit Ayodhya on Sunday and perform 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu river.

According to his itinerary, Shinde will depart for Shri Ram Katha Helipad Park in Ayodhya tomorrow and then will go to the hotel by car. "CM will depart from the hotel to Ram Mandir by car. He will also visit the ongoing construction site of Ram Mandir," it added.

Notably, it is Eknath Shinde's first visit to Ayodhya after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in June last year.