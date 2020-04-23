'Won't Tolerate Italian Mafia-type Tactics', Says GVL Rao After Attack On Arnab Goswami

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday strongly condemned the physical attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on Wednesday night while they were on their way home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at about quarter-past-midnight.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Rao said that the Congress party's hatred toward the Hindus is very evident from their inaction and silence on the lynching of Hindu saints in Palghar district of Maharashtra, over which Arnab had questioned Sonia Gandhi in the lead-up to the attack.

Speaking to Republic TV Rao said, "In the strongest terms, I condemn this attack on media, on Arnab Goswami and his wife. I very lowly attack on the Congress party. It shows the Congress party's intolerance towards the questions being asked, let alone criticism. Last night I was on the debate with Arnab Goswami on the lynching of two Hindu saints in the Palghar district of Maharashtra and all that Arnab Goswami is asking is the word of condemnation of the heinous crime against the Hindu saints. Hindu hatred in the Congress party is so strong that they do not want to utter a word of condemnation on the incident."

'Mafia-style attack'

Further slamming the Congress he said, "You will see Congress party doing politics over every other incident of lynching. But the killing of two Hindu saints in saffron is not seen as a crime. you have seen how CM Ashok Gehlot CM of Rajasthan was provoking people against the Republic and Arnab Goswami. You have seen how various Congress leaders have been tweeting since yesterday and aksing Congress goons to take the law into their hands and take action against Arnab Goswami."

"This is a mafia-style attack. Congress must understand we are a democracy and shall not tolerate Italian mafia types tactics in attacking rivals and journalists. The Maharashtra govt is not showing the sincerity that is required in a high profile incident like this. This would have been fatal if help wouldn't reach Arnab Goswami in the dead hour. The attack was meant to attack Goswami and kill him not just harm his car. I think a murderous assault has to be registered a case of conspiracy has to be registered The state govt and Uddhav Thackeray cannot be silent on this matter and he has to ensure that rule of law prevails in Mumbai. and the congress mafia is not let loose in this manner I Mumbai," he added.

Arnab narrates the physical attack on him

Arnab in his written complaint to the Mumbai Police mentioned about Lamba's tweet and said, "Congress leader Alka Lamba's celebration of the attack on me further reinforces my belief that this attack on me and my wife Samyabrata Ray has been orchestrated by Sonia Gandhi and her close circle of Congress leaders at a time when we have raised questions about her accountability in several cases."

The attack came after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier. The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as he and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

