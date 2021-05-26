'We Should Have Started COVID Vaccinations In December Itself,' Laments Delhi CM Kejriwal

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over its decision to export COVID-19 vaccine to other countries rather than inoculating its own citizens. The Delhi Chief Minister added that if Indians were inoculated on time, the compact on the second wave of the pandemic could have been less and so many people wouldn't have to die.

COVID-19: Delhi CM holds a press briefing

While addressing a press conference over the Coronavirus situation in the National Capital, Arvind Kejriwal said that India delayed vaccination by 6 months. While stating that 6 months ago, several countries had started vaccinating their citizens at a mass level, he said that India committed a big mistake. "Rather than inoculating our own people, we started sending doses to other countries," the Chief Minister added.

Kejriwal, "The world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 was created by Indian scientists and the Centre should have vaccinated all people on a war footing. We could have started this in December itself. But we didn't."

Suggesting that the Centre should have ordered vaccine doses from abroad when the second wave had started in March, CM Kejriwal alleged that the central government had asked the states to make arrangements by themselves. “I am in touch with several Chief Ministers who have been running here and there to get vaccines. For the past two months, every state is trying to arrange doses. And as per my information, no state has been able to procure an extra single shot of the vaccine from manufacturers. Exclude those which have been given by the Centre. States also floated global tenders to buy vaccines on their own, but they all failed,” Kejriwal said during the briefing.

Pointing out that India is fighting a war against the raging pandemic, the Delhi CM said this is not a time to compete but to unite and defeat COVID-19. Kejriwal also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that all Chief Ministers have given up their politics and are working together.

“We will fulfil every responsibility allotted by you (PM Modi). But how can we do something which is not under our purview? The Centre has to fulfil its own responsibilities. You (Centre) provide vaccine doses as per the requirement of the states, we will inoculate our people,” Kejriwal said at the end of the briefing.

Current COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi so far has recorded over 14,19,986 positive cases, out of which, 13,74,682 have successfully recovered and 23,565 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,568 new cases, 4,251 fresh recoveries and 156 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the city is 21,739. Until now, over 52,26,664 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the National Capital.

(Image: Republicworld.com, Pixabay, PTI)