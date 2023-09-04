'We Stand With Farmers' Interest': DK Shivakumar On Cauvery Water-sharing Dispute

Newly elected Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday, September 4, remarked on the long-standing Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, by saying that Congress stands with the interest of farmers in the state.

"We are standing to protect farmers' interest in Karnataka when it comes to the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. Water supply from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu should be reduced as there is less rainfall in the state," said the deputy chief minister appealing to the concerned authority to act accordingly in the interest of farmers.

'BJP & JD(S) doing politics'

The Karnata deputy CM and Congress heavyweight charged opposition parties including BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) with allegations of politicising the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. "They (BJP and JD-S) are doing politics in the matter," he said. Further, Shivakumar denied to comment on the issue, citing that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court for hearing.

The apex court posted on September 6 the hearing on a matter related to the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra was apprised by the Cauvery Water Management Authority on September 2 that the state of Karnataka has complied with its direction to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Farmers protest over Cauvery water row

The Karnataka farmers continued protesting on September 4 after the CWRC issued an interim order requesting Karnataka to discharge 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu per day for the following 15 days until September 2. The agitated farmers gathered at Sanjay Circle in Mandya to protest against the state government. Opting for a unique approach to protest, the Kasthuri Karnataka Vedike staged a demonstration with empty pots in their hands. Meanwhile, the Pro-Kannada organisation demanded that the release of water to Tamil Nadu be stopped immediately.