'We Stand With Kirit Somaiya, Didn't Disturb Law & Order': Mumbai BJP Slams Maha Govt

Amid the ongoing 'Hanuman Chalisa' row in Maharashtra, a major political faceoff has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena following which now BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has accused the Shiv Sena of trying to kill him. Somaiya's allegations came after he was injured in the stone-pelting incident that took place outside the Khar Police Station on Saturday.

Coming forward in his support, several BJP leaders went on to slam the attack on Somaiya, further adding that it was an attempt to hamper the law and order situation in Mumbai. Speaking on it, BJP's Mumbai unit president, Mangal Prabhat Lodha condemned the attack and said that it is an attack on the democracy and an attempt to suppress Somaiya's voice.

Further extending his support to the BJP leader, Lodha said, "Mumbai BJP stands with Kirit Somaiya. 'Pol Khol Abhiyan' will continue. We have not done anything which would lead to the deterioration of law & order in the city."

Attack on Kirit Somaiya was an "attempt to murder": BJP MLA

In addition to this, BJP MLA from Bandra, Ashish Shelar also slammed Shiv Sena over attacking Somaiya further calling it an "attempt to murder". Stating that law and order has been completely broken in the state, Shelar added that no rules were followed and there is competition for mob lynching, which will now lead to serious consequences.

Also, speaking on the ruckus that took place outside the Khar police station, he questioned why the Mumbai police on the first hand allowed such a gathering there.

"They will have to answer the questions and the state government and Shiv Sena will have to face serious consequences. We are here to file complaint and will follow up with the complaint." Further appealing to the police to file an FIR in the matter, the BJP MLA said that going to the police station is not an offence, however stopping someone is. "If a person with Z security cannot go to the police station, then who can", he questioned.

Shelar also asserted that the BJP is always ready and "it will never forget and will not go back even for an inch in this fight against corruption."

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also shared a video of Somaiya after getting injured on Saturday evening. Calling it "a total collapse of law & order situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra", Fadnavis demanded stern actions.

It’s a total collapse of law & order situation in Mumbai & Maharashtra!

Goons attacked @BJP4Maharashtra leader @KiritSomaiya ji right in front of Khar Police Station & in presence of police personnel.

This is absolutely unacceptable!

We demand strongest action !#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FXl7AMhQem — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2022

Notably, the incident took place after the BJP leader visited the Khar police station following the arrest of independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana.

With ANI inputs

Image: ANI/Twitter/@KiritSomaiya