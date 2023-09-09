PM Modi Offers Condolences To Morocco, Calls To End Trust Deficit In G20 Summit Address

In a sombre moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt condolences to the victims of the recent earthquake in Morocco as he spoke at the introductory session of the G20 summit at the Bharat Mandapam, on Saturday. The Prime Minister chose to express sympathy for the ones injured in the earthquake before starting off with the formal proceedings of the G20 summit. The Prime Minister, during his address, highlighted several issues that need to be addressed by the countries collectively. He not only called upon the countries to end the existing trust deficit but also announced permanent membership for the African Union.

Asserting that India stands with Morocco at the time of need, the Prime Minister in his opening statement said, “Before starting with the formal proceedings, I express my sympathy for the people affected due to the earthquake in Morocco. We pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The entire global community stands with the people of Morocco. India welcomes all of you as the president of the G20 Summit.”

The Prime Minister asserted on the adoption of a human-centric approach while welcoming the foreign dignitaries in the very first session of the G20 summit. “We remember and recall the message of humanity,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The 21st century is an important time to show the world a new direction. This is the time when old problems are seeking new solutions from us and that is why we should move ahead fulfilling our responsibilities with a human-centric approach,” said PM Modi.

The world needs to address trust deficit

Addressing the pertaining issues of the global community, the Prime Minister underlined that the world is currently suffering from a trust deficit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ongoing war in Europe (Russia-Ukarine war) has only aggravated the trust deficit created during the Covid-19 pandemic. PM Modi called upon the countries to join hands and work together to build confidence in each other. He asserted that if the world can win over a pandemic as fatal as Covid-19, it can definitely triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war.

“Today, as the president of G 20, India calls upon the world together to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. This is the time for all of us to move together. In this time, the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' can be the torch bearer for us,” said PM Modi. The Prime Minister has earlier also emphasised that today’s era is not of war, asserting India’s commitment to resolution of any issue through dialogue and discussion.

The Prime Minister in his opening address addressed the existing divide between north and south that needs to be resolved. “Be it the divide between North and South, the distance between East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to find a solid solution to this for future generations,” said PM Modi.

A leader representing Bharat

The name card in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he addressed the gathering at the Bharat Mandapam, said 'Bharat' instead of the customary address ‘India’. Addressing the G20 meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised how the G20 summit under India’s president has become a symbol of inclusion. "India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, of 'sabka saath' both inside and outside the country. This has become people's G20 in India. Crores of Indians are connected to this,” said PM Modi announcing permanent membership to the African Union. “With the sense of 'Sabka Saath', India had proposed that the African Union be granted permanent membership of G20. I believe that all of us agree to this proposal,” he said.

India is hosting the G20 summit which begins with the first meeting on the theme- One Earth, followed by the two others One Family, One Future. The summit will conclude tomorrow, September 10.