'We Transformed India To A Power Surplus Country': RK Singh Hails PM Modi's Vision

BJP leader RK Singh, who has been inducted as a Cabinet Minister spoke exclusively to Republic TV as he takes charge of the Ministry of Power. RK Singh has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating him to the Cabinet rank and has assured that he will live up to his duties. In addition, Singh has also credited the growth of the power sector in India to PM Modi and said that the sector was in deficit before 2014.

RK Singh speaks to Republic TV

"Everyone knows how the country's power sector was in deficit and we had seen things like load shedding. But those days are gone as we have now transformed India from a power deficit country to a power surplus country," said RK Singh "We have added 1,82000 megawatts to make it a power surplus country. We are adding more capacity," he added

The Union Minister added that the bulk of the new capacity addition is renewable as it has no carbon load. In addition, he informed that the whole country has been connected to one grid so that power can be transferred from one corner of the country to another corner. Singh has revealed that the government has built a capacity of transfer of 1 lakh megawatt.

"This is the largest single grid in the world," said Singh

The Power Minister also informed that the Centre has also helped states by setting up more distribution sub-centers. According to Singh, the Centre has assisted the states by providing money to strengthen 3900 distribution sub-stations. He has further urged the states to strengthen the distribution. The Union Minister also informed that all villages in India have been provided with electricity in a short period of time. He added that earlier electricity in villages used to be provided for 12 hours, but now its being provided for more than 24 hours a day. He further stated that the PM Modi-led government has ensured that electricity is provided for every household in India.

On Punjab Power Crisis

Speaking about the Punjab power crisis, the minister opined that it was an internal matter of Punjab and said that India is not facing a shortage of power.

"Punjab can buy as much power as it wants. They should be able to distribute it and we have given the money to strengthen the distribution system too. Basically, it's an internal problem that the Punjab government should handle," said Singh

Modi cabinet reshuffle

In a massive reshuffle, the Union cabinet was expanded to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77 - excluding the Prime Minister. Around 12 Union Ministers including including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan exited paving the way for other BJP leaders and the saffron party's allies. Top BJP MPs like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal were inducted as cabinet ministers. The cabinet has also introduced the first-ever Ministry of Co-operation to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework which will be headed by Amit Shah.

Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan as Union Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as Union Law minister, Anurag Thakur replaced Prakash Javadekar as Union I&B minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia replaced Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal as Education minister. The revamped cabinet includes 27 OBC, 8 ST, 12 SC ministers and 11 women ministers. In terms of experience & qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants and 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, 39 former MLAs.