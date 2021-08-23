'We Urged PM Modi To Take An Appropriate Decision': Nitish Kumar On Caste-based Census

On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with an all-party delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss the Bihar government's demand for a caste-based census. After the meeting, Nitish Kumar spoke to the media where he revealed that PM Modi had listened to the demands put forward by all members of the delegation and a decision was likely soon. "We spoke on all kinds of matter. SC, ST, OBCs, EBC, minorities, everything was raised. We said that if this is done once, we will know the condition of everyone and we will be able to make the right decisions. Based on their numbers, sometimes benefits don't reach them. We will then be able to work on their development," said Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar Chief Minister added, "The prime minister listened to all members of the delegation on caste census in the state. We urged the PM to take an appropriate decision on it. We briefed him on how resolutions have been passed twice in the state assembly on caste census."

RJD, JDU demand caste-based census in Bihar

Both JDU led by Nitish Kumar and RJD led by Tejashwi Yadav have seen eye-to-eye on the matter and have raised the demand for a caste-based census in the state. Nitish Kumar has backed a caste-specific census saying that it would help benefits from various schemes reach those who needed it. He has also stated that the Bihar Assembly passed a resolution in 2019 and February 2020 backing the same.

The RJD, on the other hand, had moved an adjournment motion for the same in the Bihar Assembly. Tejashwai Yadav has demanded that the Nitish Kumar government either put pressure on the Centre or order a census on their own, as was done by the 2018 Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka. After the meeting with PM Modi on Monday, Tejashwi Yadav said that the top delegation had not only raised the demand for a caste-based census in Bihar but the whole country.

Delhi | Our delegation met the PM today not only for caste census in the state (Bihar) but in the entire country. We are awaiting a decision on this now: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD after meeting with PM Modi over caste census pic.twitter.com/HRyg77P3D5 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

Centre Decides Against Caste-based Census

The row over the demand for a caste-based census comes after the Centre announced that there will be no enumeration of people belonging to various castes and scheduled castes for Census 2021. On July 20, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told Lok Sabha that the Centre would not be including caste wise data on population other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the national Census. The Ministry said that the decision has been taken as a matter of policy. Several states such as Maharashtra, Odisha and Bihar have objected to the move and have stated that data regarding the SEBC and OBC population would help in taking up focussed planning for these communities.

(Image: ANI/PTI)