We Were Lathi-charged Despite Our Peaceful Protest: BJP Worker In Patna

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs today (July 13) protested against the JD(U)-RJD alliance over a host of issues, including the land-for-jobs scam and the issue of the posting of teachers in Bihar. Following the protest, the Bihar police used water cannons and opened lathi-charge to disperse the protesting BJP workers.

Getting on-ground reports, Republic Network’s cameras captured visuals from the spot showing police forcefully taking protesting leaders and thrashing everyone who came in support of them.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cops confronted after brutal lathi-charge on Bihar BJP workers who are protesting against Bihar government on the issue of land for jobs scam and others.



Republic confronts Bihar DSP

Republic Media Network confronted the Bihar DSP Sumit Kumar Aarya and questioned whether instructions were given by the state administration to lathi charge.

Replying to it, the DSP stated, “Orders like such were not given by the administration. But we were asked by our senior officials to stop the protesting leaders peacefully, however the situation got worse.”

When asked what kind of irresistible protest were the party workers doing? The DSP replied "Yes, acts like these were done during the protest."

Barging in in the conversation, a protesting MLA cried, “They have beaten everyone, they have lathi-charged. They have also released tear gas. Many of our workers are injured. These officials are lying. We were protesting in a peaceful manner.”

When asked if these lathicharges will continue in the future, the DSP said, "No, we don't want to do anything like this. We want everything to be done peacefully.”