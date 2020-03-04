The Debate
'We Will Conquer Coronavirus Just Like Delhi Conquered Dengue': CM Arvind Kejriwal

Politics

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference addressing the national capital's preparedness in handling the Coronavirus epidemic

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference addressing the national capital's preparedness in handling the Coronavirus, shortly after Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that 28 people had been confirmed Coronavirus-positive in the country, including in New Delhi. 

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi CM Set Up State-task Force To Control The Situation

Read: Republic TV Hosts Special Session With Doctors; Answers All Questions About Coronavirus

'Dealing with it an emergency level' 

"All departments have been briefed. They have been told to deal with it at an 'emergency level' because the problem is that the virus spreads so fast, that if it is not contained and it spreads, then it would be very difficult to control it. Till now there is only 1 confirmed case in Delhi but we have managed to trace 88 of his contacts who we have to contact and inform them so that they can be screened and checked," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Kejriwal also revealed that now all passengers coming in from all the countries were being checked with the help of thermal screening. He also stated that the NDMC had been checking tourists from affected countries in hotels and guest houses as well. "The symptoms of the virus appear after 14 days, hence we need to keep checking passengers from affected countries. We are keeping a check on those passengers also who are not showing symptoms for now but may after 14 days," he said.

Read: Symptoms Of Coronavirus: Here's All You Need To Know And What Doctors Say You Should Do

"RML and Safdarjung are nodal hospitals. But 19 government and 6 private hospitals have been developed in case of need. We also have sufficient kits and N95 masks ready. Awareness is important. The way we conquered Dengue I hope we can take control of this dangerous disease also," said Kejriwal. 

Read: 'Better Saaf Than Sorry' Amul Tweets Precautions Against Coronavirus Amid Global Scare

