Fadnavis: We Will Create A Maharashtra Of Babasaheb Ambedkar,Shivaji Maharaj's Dreams

Just after swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a major political twist on Saturday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis carried out a victory rally. Addressing the BJP workers during the rally, Fadnavis assured that "the new government will create the Maharashtra of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shivaji Maharaj's dreams." He also assured that the government will be working for the betterment of people.

He said, "I want to assure you that the new government will work towards securing the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s dream and the Maharashtra of Babasaheb Ambedkar for the welfare of the farmers." He also assured that "Modiji Hai Toh Mumkin Hai."

Government to prove majority by Nov 30

After taking oath as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday has given the BJP a deadline till November 30 to prove their majority. According to reports, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar further claimed that the defected MLAs of the NCP and BJP will not be able to prove their majority.

Fadnavis takes oath as Maha-CM

In a major political twist in the Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM on Saturday. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra.

BJP-Shiv Sena's political war

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the state was awaiting a government formation while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and equal distribution of portfolios, the alliance saw a fallout. Following which, Shiv Sena allied with the NCP-Congress to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

