We Will Free Bengal From Infiltrators, Amit Shah Ahead Of BJP's Manifesto Release

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public rally at Pallighai school ground at Egra in Kanthi, ahead of unveiling the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal's manifesto. In the rally, he highlighted BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ vision and TMC’s ‘misrule’, and attacked CM Mamata Banerjee’s ‘desperate attempt’ to make her ‘bhaipo’ (nephew Abhishek Banerjee) the next chief minister. He also urged people to help BJP bring ‘good governance’ in the State.

'State govt didn't benefit Bengal'- Shah

"Today I have arrived on the land of Bengal's Egra and wanted to tell you all that, for 37 years you elected Communist government and then you elected Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) government. But it did not benefit Bengal," Amit Shah made a remark over opposition partie's governance. READ | West Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident in which Mamata Banerjee was injured

'We will free Bengal from the infiltrators': HM Shah

The Union Home Minister further took a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee and said she gave the slogan of Maa, Maati, Manush but still no transformation has been witnessed by the state.

"You were fed up with the Communists, and didi promised you transformation. She gave the slogan of 'Maa, Maati, Manush' but has there been any change? Can she give you freedom from infiltrators? No, the infiltration has continued and there has been no change. We will free Bengal from the infiltrators in five years, if we come into the power".

Sonar Bangla

HM Shah also shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Bengal- which is to make it 'Sonar Bangla'.

"Mamata Didi wants to make her nephew the next Chief Minister. On the contrary, PM Modi wants to make Sonar Bangla. If you want Sonar Bangla, make sure you form a BJP govt in the state".

Shah also accused the present TMC government and said that still in Bengal the Cut Money system works and there are allegations that cut money was being charged for infrastructure projects, jobs, etc. He further said that CM Mamata receives cut money from her nephew, yet she keeps the money of the poor-which is provided to them by the central government.

"Fishermen will also receive a yearly help of Rs 6,000 from a BJP govt. We will also work on skill development in a region full of gold makers. We will also ensure a health cover of Rs 5 lakh for everyone under Ayushman Bharat. The govt employees of Bengal have not received the 7th Pay Commission. We will implement it as soon as we form the govt. We will also increase the salaries of the teachers, "said HM

HM Shah warns TMC goons

"Our 130 cadres were killed. TMC Goons shouldn't think that they will be spared, they should not feel safe. We will take action when our government comes to power in West Bengal on May 2", said Shah.

'Employment in Bengal': HM Shah

Home Minister Shah said, "We have decided that we will bring such a government here, under which the youth of Bengal will not have to go outside Bengal seeking employment. The BJP government will do the same to stop the appeasement and infiltration that is taking place in the state".