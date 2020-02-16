'We Will Fulfil The Five-year Term And There Is No Danger': Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday asserted that the Maharashtra government led by Maha Vikas Aghadi has 'excellent coordination' and there are no differences in the three-party alliance. Taking a jibe at the BJP, Chavan also said that the party has confusion within its ranks and asked them to clear their stand.

Speaking to the media Chavan said, "Aghadi has excellent coordination and there is no difference between us. There may be disagreement on some points but the committee has been formed. They are troubled by this. I think they have much confusion within themselves. Chandrakant Patil says one thing and Devendra Fadnavis says something else. They must clear their stand at least. We will fulfil the five-year term and there is no danger. People don't want BJP, so we have come together."

Further speaking about the Elgar Parishad case Chavan said, "CM has the right to take the decision. If the state would be consulted before handing the case to NIA (National Investigation Agency) this situation wouldn't prevail."

Elgar Parishad case

The Maharashtra government recently said it has no objection to NIA taking over the probe into the Elgar Parishad case. The Centre last month transferred the probe in the case from the Pune Police to NIA, a move then criticised by the state Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed, triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the district the next day.

The Pune Police have claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists. During the probe, the police arrested Left-leaning activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao for alleged Maoist links. These activists, currently in jail, are among 11 people booked by the NIA in the Elgar Parishad case.

BJP-Sena fallout

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state after the Maharashtra Assembly polls in October last year. However, it failed to form the government after the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena snapped ties with it over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. The Shiv Sena later forged an alliance with the ideologically different NCP and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

