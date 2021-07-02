'We Will Launch An Agitation': BJP Mahila Morcha Slams Mamata Govt Over Post-poll Violence

Amidst the reports of post-poll violence in Bengal, Bhartiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Indu Bala Goswami has alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is violating the fundamental rights of the citizens. Goswami has also warned the State government of launching a protest if the 'atrocities' worsen in the State.

'We will launch an agitation'

Addressing the post-poll violence incidents in West Bengal, she stated that the Mahila Morcha ‘will be forced to launch an agitation'. Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, MP Goswami said that the State government was 'fortunate' to be in power despite the Chief Ministerial candidate herself losing the elections. While condemning the atrocities in the State, BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary, in a bold statement, outrightly accused the Mamata Banerjee led-government of 'violating fundamental rights'.

HC asks Police to register all post-poll violence cases

The Calcutta High Court, on July 2, has asked the police to register all post-poll violence cases that have been reported earlier and also ordered West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to maintain documents related to the post-poll violence. The court has also asked to conduct a second autopsy of BJP worker Abhijeet Sarkar, who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence, at the Command Hospital in Kolkata.

Taking up the matter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson HL Dattu, the High court on June 18 directed the body to inquire a committee to probe into the post-poll violence complaints. Headed by former Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, a committee was constituted on June 21 after which the NHRC submitted its report.

West Bengal: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team that visited Jadavpur to investigate post-poll violence was attacked.



"During probe, it has been found that more than 40 houses have been destroyed here. We are being attacked by goons," says an NHRC official. pic.twitter.com/iTUcBIZ2GU — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

In recent developments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed free ration to the citizens. Addressing the people in Purulia, the CM announced a budget to give Rs 1,000 to the widows and Rs 2,000 to the tribals over the age of 60. Taking a dig at BJP over the rising fuel prices in the country, the CM taunted that while her government was engaged in developmental activities, Centre increased the fuel prices.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

Incidents of violence were reported from several parts of West Bengal following the assembly election results when Trinamool Congress won the Assembly elections in the State. BJP workers have time and again alleged incidents of brutality on their party workers; many BJP and other party offices were attacked by stone-pelting mobs. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were allegedly attacked, party offices at different parts of the State were ransacked and set ablaze. BJP chief JP Nadda visited the victims' families while MHA has appointed a 4-member panel to assess the violence on the ground. BJP has also moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the violence in West Bengal.

