"We Will Not Allow Any Attempt By Centre To Rewrite History", Says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday warned the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre that the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar would not allow any attempt to rewrite history for the sake of defending a particular ideology.

Yadav said this while speaking at a function here.

"It's a well known fact that they (BJP leaders) were subservient to the Britishand now they want to change history. We, socialist leaders, and also the grand alliance government in the state will not allow any attempt by the Centre to rewrite history for the sake of defending a particular ideology", Yadav said.

His remarks came in the wake of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's recent comment that students across the country will be taught the "corrected" version of Indian history under the National Education Policy (NEP) from Vasant Panchami on January 26.

Speaking at a programme organized jointly by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana in Sasarm on Tuesday, the Union Education minister had said books are being re-published with new compositions and these books will give clarity to the world about India.

Earlier, Bihar Finance minister and senior JD (U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary had criticised the BJP-ruled Centre and Union Home minister Amit Shah for his statement on "misrepresentation of the country's history" and his support to "rewrite" it.

"History is written based on available facts and evidence, not by confusing people through the instruments of propaganda and publicity," Choudhary had said while taking a jibe at Shah for his announcement that the Centre would "provide assistance for rewriting history."