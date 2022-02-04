Weakened Cong unable to rally secular opposition parties against BJP: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) In a scathing commentary on the Congress, the Draft Political Resolution for the 23rd Congress of the CPI(M) has said the grand old party has "weakened" and has been ineffective in rallying secular opposition parties against the ruling BJP.

The resolution, which will get the final nod in the party Congress to be held in April in Kerala's Kannur, said the organisational strength as well as the influence of the Congress party has declined.

"The Congress party represents the interests of the Indian ruling classes -- bourgeoisie and landlords led by the big bourgeoisie. In states where it heads governments, it continues to pursue neo-liberal policies. Its political influence and organisational strength have been declining and currently, it is plunged in a series of crises with defections of several leaders to the BJP in various states.

"While it proclaims secularism, it is unable to effectively mount an ideological challenge to Hindutva forces and often adopts a compromising approach. A weakened Congress is unable to rally all the secular opposition parties," it said.

The resolution further said while the BJP and the Congress cannot be treated as equally dangerous, there cannot be a political alliance with the latter.

On the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the resolution said it has emerged as the principal political party of the Indian ruling classes.

"It has spread its influence all over the country on the back of the RSS network that is rapidly expanding. It has emerged as the dominant political party in the country," it said.

It further stated that after retaining power in the country in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party has "embarked on an aggressive pursuit of neo-liberal reforms, consolidating the corporate-communal nexus; further cemented subordinate ally status strengthening strategic and military relations with US imperialism; is speedily sharpening communal polarisation and assaulting democracy through growing authoritarianism".

The Left party alleged that the BJP adopts "completely anti-democratic, unscrupulous methods" in order to form governments in various states by "engineering defections" of opposition MLAs.

It also accused the BJP of using a three-pronged method -- "first, monetary allurement, along with offers of appointment to high office, second, threats and intimidation through the CBI, ED and other central agencies, and finally, foisting cases and arresting opposition leaders".

The resolution stated that the main task of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is to isolate and defeat the BJP.

"This requires the growth of the independent strength of the CPI(M) and the Left forces to mobilise people in class and mass struggles in a powerful militant manner," it said. PTI ASG RC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)