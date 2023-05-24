Welcome Decision To Name CHC After Jayaprakash Narayan's Wife Prabhavati: RS Dy Chairman

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday welcomed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to name a community health centre at the birthplace of 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan after the freedom fighter's wife Prabhavati Devi. Prabhavati Devi Narayan (1904-1973) was an independence activist from the present-day state of Bihar. She married Jayaprakash Narayan in 1920.

Speaking to PTI, Harivansh said he had recently met with Adityanath and written to Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, requesting them to name the community health centre at Daljeet Tola, Sitab Diara, after the political leader's wife Prabhavati.

All followers of Loknayak and everyone from Sitab Diara will be happy, he said. The freedom fighter's contribution to the country is significant and he demanded nothing from anyone in his life, Harivansh said. He, however, had expressed a desire to name a room at a government hospital in his village after his wife when she passed away in 1973, Harivansh said.

"After nearly 50 years, this wish of Loknayak has come true. It is a matter of happiness for all," he said. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that on March 13, a proposal was sent to name the community health centre after Prabhavati Devi.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Adityanath said the health centre will be upgraded with modern treatment facilities. The health centre currently has only one doctor with bare minimum facilities, Lav Kush Singh, a resident of the village, claimed. "Local people have to go to Ballia district headquarters, 54 km away, and Chhapra in Bihar, which is 40 km away, for treatment," he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jayant Kumar said a sufficient number of doctors will be deployed at the centre and all necessary facilities made available.