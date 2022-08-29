'Welcome To See My Bank Locker': AAP's Manish Sisodia Taunts CBI Amid Liquor scam probe

Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Monday said that after conducting a 14-hour long raid at his house on August 19, the investigation agency will be checking his bank locker on Tuesday, August 30. Welcoming the CBI, Sisodia also asserted that he and his family will provide full cooperation to the agency in the investigation.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi, "Tomorrow CBI is coming to see our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on August 19. Nothing will be found in the locker either. I welcome the CBI. I and my family will provide full cooperation in the investigation."

कल CBI हमारा बैंक लॉकर देखने आ रही है. 19 अगस्त को मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे की रेड में कुछ नहीं मिला था. लॉकर में भी कुछ नहीं मिलेगा.



CBI का स्वागत है. जाँच में मेरा और मेरे परिवार का पूरा सहयोग रहेगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 29, 2022

Earlier on August 26, Manish Sisodia while addressing the Delhi Legislative Assembly claimed that investigation agencies will never find anything against him. Launching an attack on the BJP-led Central government, he also claimed that the BJP is targeting him and his party for working towards improving the education system in the national capital.

"Conduct 1000 more raids but you will not find anything on me. I've worked towards moving the education of Delhi forward, that's the only thing I am guilty of. They aren't able to digest the world praising what we've done," Sisodia said in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

14-hour-long CBI raid against Sisodia

On August 19, CBI conducted multiple raids at various places connected to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, including his residence for about 14 hours on charges of corruption in the liquor policy scam. The raids were conducted against the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister in view of the alleged charges of corruption in the liquor policy. The charges, however, were denied by the ruling AAP which claimed that the investigation agency raided Sisodia as the BJP is 'afraid' of the party's entry into Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Nearly a week after the raids were held, Sisodia alleged that the CBI officers even searched his clothes and that of his children during the 14-hour raid, only to find nothing. He further claimed that the CBI FIR against him was 'completely fake' and alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre is acting like a 'serial killer' to eliminate state governments.