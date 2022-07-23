Last Updated:

'Welcoming, Madam President': Amul Shares Topical On Droupadi Murmu's Presidential Victory

Dairy brand Amul has shared a topical on Twitter & Instagram welcoming Droupadi Murmu after she was elected as the 15th President of India.

Amul

After Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India, the dairy brand Amul shared a topical on its Twitter and Instagram welcoming and congratulating her on the win.

Amul shared the topical which depicted a picture in which newly elected President Droupadi Murmu can be joining her hands and standing in front of her office Rashtrapati Bhavan. The picture was captioned, "Welcoming, Madam President!". The dairy brand also delivered a message and played with the words by writing 'MurMuther India' which can mean 'Murmu the Mother of India'. 

Earlier, when Droupadi Murmu was announced as the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the presidential polls, Amul had shared another topical on social media. The dairy brand’s topical featured the Amul Girl and Draupadi Murmu sitting on a chair having deep conversations and surrounded by books. The picture was captioned 'Draupadi Murmu, could become India’s first tribal President!'

Droupadi Murmu elected as the 15th President of India

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected as the 15th President of India on Thursday, July 21. 

A candidate required 5,43,216 votes out of the total 10,86,431 votes. Droupadi Murmu got 6,76,803 votes while her contender Yashwant Sinha only got 3,80,177 votes, as informed by the Returning Officer of the election PC Mody, who handed over the certificate to the President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.

As the first tribal President-elect of India and the first from the state of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu has thereby cemented her place in history. In addition, she is the only female to hold the position after Pratibha Devisingh Patil, who presided as India's 12th president from July 2007 to July 2012. 

