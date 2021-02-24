We'll Bring 40 Lakh Tractors To Delhi, Grow Crops At India Gate, Gherao Parliament: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait while addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat of United Kisan Morcha in Rajasthan's Sikar on Tuesday said that if the Centre does not repeal the 3 contentious farm laws, the protesting farmers will gherao the Parliament. Urging the agitating farmers to be ready, the BKU spokesperson said that the call for a 'Delhi march' can be given at any time. Rakesh Tikait said, "This time the call will be for Parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors."

Rakesh Tikait calls for tractor march to Parliament

Stating that the protesting farmers would plough the parks near India Gate and grow crops there, Tikait informed that the leaders of the United Front will decide the date to gherao the Parliament. Alleging that there was a conspiracy to malign the country's farmers on January 26 when the violence had broken out in the National Capital during the tractor parade, he said, "The farmers of the country love the Tricolour, but not the leaders of this country."

Opening challenging the Centre, the BKU leader said that if the government does not repeal all three contentious agricultural laws and does not implement the MSP (Minimum Support Price), then the farmers of the country will also demolish the godowns of big companies. The United Front will also give a date for this soon, he added.

The Kisan Mahapanchayat was also addressed by so-called farmer leader Yogendra Yadav, National Vice President of All India Kisan Sabha Amra Ram, National General Secretary of Kisan Union Chaudhary Yudhvir Singh and others. Earlier on Tuesday, Tikait also addressed a farmers' gathering at Sardarshahar in Rajasthan's Churu district.

Republic Day violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 500 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. Delhi police have fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders. As of date, Delhi police have arrested 152 people in connection with the R-Day violence apart from Disha Ravi - who has been arrested for the 'Toolkit' case which police claims led to the violence.

(With ANI inputs)