'We'll Form Government Once Again', Says Anurag Thakur In Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

The state of Himachal Pradesh is now submerged in the election frenzy, while AAP is yet to announce their CM candidate, the Congress party looks like it will bank on the royalty to regain its old turf. The BJP on the other hand is banking on the work they did in the state indicating that they will let their work speak.

Keeping the campaign trail up and roaring Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in India Anurag Thakur campaigns for BJP in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur went to Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh and spoke to the media expressing that he is confident about BJP forming the government once again.

‘Good Work has been done in the past 5 years… We’ll take that to people': Thakur

Addressing the media, Thakur said that BJP will form the government once again because “good work has been done by the double engine in the last five years,” adding that the party will approach the people with this work.

Thakur asserted that the state of Himachal Pradesh has “progressed and developed in the past 5 years” and claimed that the government under the BJP rule has provided education, healthcare and other essential services “way better than the national average.”

Taking a Jab at the congress party over the matter of old age pension, Thakur exclaimed, “They were in power since 2004, I don’t know what was stopping them.” Thakur also spoke about the improvements their party brought when it comes to providing water connections to people.

Comparing their feat with the Congress, he claimed that the Congress party in 70 years has provided approximately 7 lakhs water connections, while the BJP government provided more than 8 lakh 30 thousand connections during their rule.

Appreciating the support they received from the government officials, Thakur said, “The state government, government officials and the workers did a brilliant job and we achieved this feat through collaborations.” Expressing his gratitude Thakur exclaimed, “We made the decision and the workers implemented it, we are grateful for their contribution.”

While talking about creating awareness Thakur took another jab at the Congress and said, "Congress stopped development of the state, we’ll tell people about this too.”

Himachal Pradesh has always been a tough turf for both Congress and BJP, while AAP on the other hand is giving the two giants tough competition. No party has formed a government in the state for two consecutive years. If Thakur’s assertion comes true, the party can create history becoming the first one to achieve the feat.