According to sources, Sisodia, during his seven-hour-long grilling, was unable to explain the addition of a few contentious provisions in the final draft Delhi Liquor Policy. Notably, these provisions were not part of the policy’s first draft.

Sources revealed that on being asked about the addition of several controversial provisions in the final draft of the liquor policy, Sisodia mostly responded saying, “I don’t know.”

Apart from this, a government official, who worked in the excise department, revealed the role of Kejriwal’s deputy in tweaking the provisions of the drafts related to the Delhi exercise policy.

Who tweaked Excise Policy?

Claiming that the Delhi Excise Policy was tweaked by South Lobby, sources stated that during the formation of the policy, the profit margin for liquor wholesalers was increased to 12% directly from the existing 5%. It is suspected that the change in the profit margin was made specifically on the demand of the South Lobby.

The sources further revealed that the reports of the expert committee on the Excise Policy were changed by constituting a GoM in a calculated manner by concealing an earlier note for the Council of Ministers in support of the expert committee.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the now-withdrawn liquor policy of Delhi. Sisodia was arrested under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), IPC Section 477 (account falsification) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is important to note that Sisodia is the second Delhi minister arrested after Satyendar Jain. AAP leader Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to an alleged money laundering in June 2022.